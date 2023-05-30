Fox News ‘The Five’ Co-Host Dana Perino Calls ‘Jeopardy!’ Appearance ‘One of the Most Humiliating Things of My Life’ (Video)

Fox News “The Five” co-host Dana Perino says her 2012 appearance on a charity episode of “Jeopardy!” was nerve-wracking and humiliating – despite that her fellow contestant Kareem Abdul Jabbar had the biggest unintentionally funny moments.

Co-host Jeanine Pirro relayed a viewer question from Facebook on Monday’s show, asking the panelists what game show they would like to appear on. Turns out, some of them had some experience at this, and not all of it good:

“I did ‘Jeopardy!’ for charity, and it was one of the most humiliating, most nerve-wracking things of my life,” Perino said. Asked if she blamed the game’s plunger like everyone else, she shook it off: “Also my mind.”

Perino appeared on a charity version of the show alongside Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and CNBS journalist David Faber in May of 2012. There were in fact a couple of embarrassing moments, but they came from the mouth of Abdul-Jabbar. In one case, the clue was about the subject of his famous line from the comedy “Airplane!,” but the correct question was Bill Walton – Abdul-Jabbar answered that it was himself.

Later, Abdul-Jabbar fielded a clue about the American movie-ratings system, asking what was missing from PG, PG-13, and R. Abdul-Jabbar answered “X,” but the correct response was “G.” Then-host Alex Trebek ribbed the NBA legend for “going in the wrong direction.”

As for Perino, one time on “Jeopardy!” seems to have been enough.

“I would do ‘100,000 Pyramid,’ which used to be ‘$25,000 Pyramid’ but do with … inflation,” she said.

