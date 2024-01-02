Fox News will host a town hall with former President Donald Trump on January 10, which happens to be the same evening as CNN’s Republican debate in Iowa.

The Fox News event will be co-moderated by anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum and will be aired live from Des Moines, Iowa. It will begin at 9 p.m. ET, the same time as CNN’s debate among Republican challengers.

CNN’s Republican debate will be held Jan. 10 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, less than a week before the Iowa caucus. CNN’s debate will be co-moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Trump has refused to participate in any Republican primary debate in this election cycle, occasionally opting for counter-programming to detract from the debate stage. During the first debate of the election cycle, hosted by Fox News, Trump participated in an interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson instead, which aired at the same time.

This marks the first time since May 2020 that Baier and MacCallum willl have jointly sat with Trump for an interview. The two Fox hosts moderated the first primary debate of the cycle which was held in Milwaukee.

CNN is also planning to host an additional debate which will take place on January 21, at New Hampshire’s New England College.