Fox News v. Dominion Judge Says Delay Was His Own Decision, No Mention of Settlement Talks

The delay in Dominion Voting Systems’ blockbuster $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News was the sole decision of the judge, who did not elaborate Monday on the reason for the one-day pause. He also made no mention of settlement talks.

“This is not unusual,” Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said Monday morning after he took the bench. He said the trial, including jury selection, would resume Tuesday morning as he had indicated over the weekend.

Fox News and Dominion did not send their full legal teams to Monday’s brief hearing, a sign that this was indeed to be nothing more than a brief scheduling announcement. Davis did, however, address the large gathering of media, reminding them that the hearing “is not a news conference” – and as such, did not take any questions.

Davis then sent prospective jurors home and told them not to do any research or look at any materials regarding the case.

Dominion sued Fox for defamation in November 2021, saying network hosts and guests peddled false conspiracy theories about the Denver-based voting machine maker after the 2020 presidential election.