The Fox News producer responsible for a headline that ran on Fox News featuring the words “Wannabe Dictator” in reference to President Joe Biden, has left the network.

Alexander McCaskill, a senior producer and the former managing editor of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” detailed on Instagram that his last working day was on Thursday. Thomas Fox, one of the channel’s senior editorial producers for the show, also made his exit this week, according to reports.

“Today was my last day at FOX,” McCaskill wrote in the post. “It’s been a wild 10 years and it was the best place I’ve ever worked because of the great people I met. But the time has come. I asked them to let me go, and they finally did. To all my friends there: I will miss you forever.”