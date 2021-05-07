Fox Orders Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ Straight to Series

Fox has handed out a straight to series order for country music drama “Monarch.”

The series is from creator Melissa London Hilfers. Michael Rauch will serve as showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group will executive produce alongside country music manager Jason Owen.

Here is the logline for “Monach:” “Monarch” is a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. The Romans are fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, Nicky Roman, the heir to the crown, already battling an industry stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy.

Owen’s client roster includes Kacey Musgraves, Faith Hill, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Midland, as well as the estates of Johnny and June Carter Cash. Fox teased that some of Owen’s clients will appear in the series.

“Monarch” will feature both original music and covers.

“Monarch” is one of two straight-to-series orders by Fox, who will retain full ownership of the series. It joins fellow new series “The Cleaning Lady,” the Scott Foley-led “The Big Leap,” “Fantasy Island,” “Our Kind of People” and “This Country.”

In terms of returning series, Fox has renewed “Bob’s Burgers,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North” and “The Simpsons” (for Seasons 33 and 34), and canceled “Bless the Harts,” “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing” and “Next.” The shows currently awaiting a decision are “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Call Me Kat,” “The Moodys,” “Prodigal Son” and “The Resident.”