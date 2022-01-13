Fox to Debut First 7 Episodes of ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Digitally Ahead of Broadcast Premiere

Fox will make the first half of its new comedy “Welcome to Flatch” available on streaming and on demand platforms ahead of its broadcast premiere.

The series debuts on Fox Thursday, March 17 at 9:30 p.m. That same day at midnight, Fox will put the first seven episodes of the series on digital platforms including Fox Now and Hulu (but not Fox-owned Tubi),. The episodes will also be available on demand.

Inspired by the BBC mockumentary format of “This Country,” “Welcome to Flatch” is a half-hour comedy written Jenny Bicks and directed and executive produced by Paul Feig, who also wrote two episodes.

Here’s the logline for the series: When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumble upon the Midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.

The series stars Holmes, Sean William Scott, Sam Straley, Aya Cash, Justin Linville, Taylor Ortega and Krystal Smith.

“Welcome to Flatch” is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Fox Entertainment. It is executive-produced by Perkins Street Productions’ Bicks, Feigco Entertainment’s Feig, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Charlie Cooper, and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.

On demand episodes are available for customers of AT&T TV, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Hulu Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, Xfinity, YouTube TV and many more.