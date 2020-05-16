Frank Bielec, Designer on TLC’s ‘Trading Spaces,’ Dies at 72

Bielec appeared on the popular cable show for eight seasons

| May 16, 2020 @ 10:15 AM Last Updated: May 16, 2020 @ 10:21 AM
Frank Bielec Trading Spaces

Getty Images

Designer Frank Bielec, who remodeled and redecorated rooms for eight seasons on TLC’s “Trading Spaces,” died on Friday at the age of 72.

Bielec’s passing was announced by TLC on Saturday morning, with the network tweeting that it will miss his “quirky style and wonderful sense of humor.”

Bielec’s wife Judy told TMZ, the first outlet to report the news, he had suffered a heart attack on Thursday and was taken to a hospital to Katy, Texas, before being transferred to a hospital in Houston, where he later passed away.

From 2000 to 2008, Bielec was one of the main designers featured on the show, which had a set of neighbors redesign a room in the other person’s home with the help of designers like Bielec. After contributing to the 2018 reboot, he was on a total of 43 episodes of the show. Bielec was also featured in spinoff series like “Trading Spaces: Family” and “Trading Spaces: Home Free.”

Also Read: Jerry Stiller, Star of 'Seinfeld' and 'King of Queens,' Dies at 92

Vern Yip, another designer on the show, shared a tribute to Bielec on Twitter on Friday night, calling him “funny, wise, nice and talented.”

A number of other Twitter users shared kind words about Bielec after hearing the news of his death.

Bielec taught elementary school art and social studies classes for years before earning his Master’s degree in Fine Arts. He later became a florist for two decades and was a respected artist who had his work featured in galleries. Along with his wife, Bielec opened a cross-stitch business called “Mosey ‘n Me” in 1989.

Judy Bielec told TMZ the family will not be holding a funeral service.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant and Max von Sydow
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty
  • Brian Howe
  • roy horn Getty
  • little richard Getty
1 of 55

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE