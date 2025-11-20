Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Holds Off 2 Taylor Sheridan Shows as No. 1 on Streaming | Chart

Netflix has been the dominant story on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap streaming chart for the second half, and for good reason. The streaming giant has now owned the most-watched streaming program for 12 consecutive weeks, and 23 of the past 24, thanks to “Frankenstein” topping the chart again.

While Netflix still owns six spots on our Top 10 this week, there is a looming competitor that could end the dominant streak. Paramount+ had an exceptionally strong showing this week, capturing the second and third spots, starting with “Landman” in second.

Billy Bob Thornton’s turn as a West Texas oil tycoon has given Paramount+ one of its biggest hits ever, and 1.7 million households watched the Season 2 premiere on Sunday. While that’s 39% lower than the one-day viewership for the Season 1 premiere, a full week of viewership could bump “Landman” to the top.

It will be aided by another strong Paramount+ title running at the same time. “Tulsa King” has been lodged near the top of the chart throughout its third season, and doesn’t wrap until Nov. 23. Could that one-two punch push a Paramount+ title to the top? Stay tuned to find out.

Netflix has a different sort of beast joining “Frankenstein” in the top half of the chart this week, with “The Beast In Me.” The Claire Danes drama miniseries debuts in fourth.

Prime Video makes an appearance in the Top 10 this week with “Playdate” in fifth. Kevin James and Alan Ritchson star in a buddy comedy about two dads who end up on the run from mercenaries after setting up the titular get-together.

In sixth, we have “All Her Fault,” a Peacock series that has built some buzz since all eight of its episodes arrived on Nov. 6. A full week of viewership helped put the mystery series – starring “Succession’s” Sarah Snook – on the chart.

Netflix closes out the rest of the chart, beginning with our first taste of holiday programming, “A Merry Little Ex-Mas.” Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson star as recently-divorced parents looking to create a memorable Christmas for their family.

The historical drama “Death by Lightning” falls three spots this week, landing in eighth. Comedian Eddie Murphy is the star and subject of the documentary “Being Eddie,” which debuts in ninth this week.

Rounding out the Top 10 is “The Marksman,” a 2021 thriller starring Liam Neeson that gets in on the action after being added to the Netflix library.

Before we go, we’d be remiss if we didn’t note one absence from the chart. Raise a toast to “KPop Demon Hunters,” which failed to make the Top 10 for the first time in nearly four months after a record-setting 19-week run.

Now, let’s get to linear, where “Tracker” and “Dancing with the Stars” trade places this week. The CBS scripted drama tops the chart, pushing ABC’s dancing competition down to second in the process.

The Fox animated series “Universal Basic Guys” is third this week, possibly aided by some preceding NFL action.

NBC’s popular windy city dramas “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire” are fourth and seventh, respectively, this week, split up by a double-dose of “Wheel of Fortune.”

The musical competition “The Road” on CBS lands in ninth this week, and “Jeopardy!” closes us out in 10th.