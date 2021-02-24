‘Frasier’ Revival Starring Kelsey Grammer Set at Paramount+

Prepare the tossed salad and scrambled eggs. The long-rumored revival of “Frasier” is coming to Paramount+, the streaming service announced Wednesday during ViacomCBS’ big investor day.

Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role of Dr. Frasier Crane in the new series and also serve as executive producer. Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli will write the series. As of now, Grammer is the only confirmed castmember returning, so we’ll have a little longer to see if Niles, Roz and Daphne are coming back.

News about a possible revival of the NBC sitcom first surfaced in 2018; he later told TheWrap of his desire to have the original cast (John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s dad Martin, died earlier that year) back with him. “I let them know if there were to be such a thing, I would want them all to still be in there,” he said.

“Frasier” aired on NBC for 11 seasons from 1993-2004 as part of NBC’s “Must See Thursday” comedy block. It was itself a spinoff of “Cheers,” which saw Dr. Frasier Crane move from Boston to Seattle. Grammer has played the character for 20 years between the two shows, along with a cameo appearance on another NBC comedy, “Wings.”

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” said Grammer. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet Productions, exclusively for Paramount+. Grammnet Productions Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon will also executive produce.

“‘Frasier’ is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling,” said David Stapf President of CBS Studios. “There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount +.”

Grammer is also set to star opposite Alec Baldwin on an ABC comedy.