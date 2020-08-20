Fred Armisen and John C. Reilly will star alongside Tim Heidecker in a new Showtime comedy, which sees three awful astronauts live in a Moon Base Simulator in Arizona.

The series, “Moonbase 8” was ordered for six episodes. It was created, written and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly and Jonathan Krisel, who directed the series. Kreisel has worked with Armisen on IFC’s “Portlandia” and Heidecker on “Tim & Eric.” It will premiere this fall.

Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, “Moonbase 8” follows eager astronauts Skip (Armisen), Rook (Heidecker) and their leader Cap (Reilly) as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission. While working vigorously to complete their training, a series of unexpected circumstances forces the astronauts to question their own mental sanity, trust in each other and whether or not they’re cut out for space travel.

“In a year when we have all been forced to come to terms with life in close quarters, we are happy to have landed this offbeat take on life in captivity with dreams of escaping to something grander,” said Jana Winograde, president of entertainment, Showtime Networks. “While the show was produced before the pandemic, its subject matter is timely – and thanks to Fred, Tim, John and Jonathan, its humor is timeless.”

“Moonbase 8” is produced by A24 and Abso Lutely Productions. Dave Kneebone, Eric Wareheim, and A24’s Ravi Nandan and Inman Young are also executive producers.