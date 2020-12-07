Freeform has promoted Jamila Hunter to oversee all original programming for the cable network, while hiring ex-Quibi executive Jihan Robinson to head up unscripted content.

Hunter was most recently senior vice president of current and alternative programming, while Robinson was head of documentary programming at the now-defunct streaming service.

“Jamila is a beloved and experienced executive with impeccable taste and relationships. It’s a coup for us to have her at Freeform, where she regularly demonstrates strong leadership and a genuine enthusiasm for our brand,” said Freeform president Tara Duncan. “As we venture into non-fiction, it was crucial to find an executive with a finger on the pulse of what’s relevant. Jihan is a hip and seasoned executive who brings pedigree and a fresh perspective to the network. I am excited to have these two powerhouses leading the team.”

ABC News Hit With Layoffs as Part of Disney Cuts

Quibi shut down on Dec. 1, after less than a year.

“Working with the team and creators at Freeform has truly been the highlight of this challenging year for me,” said Hunter. “I am beyond excited to continue collaborating with this group as we strive to tell authentic stories that reflect the lives of our unique audience.”

“Freeform has a distinct way of telling bold and inclusive stories. I’ve built my career around championing new voices, and I look forward to building out a non-fiction slate that will do just that. And getting to do it alongside Tara and Jamila, that is just icing on the cake.”