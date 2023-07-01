President Macron Blasted for Attending Elton John Concert Amid Fiery Protests Across France

Social media users criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for attending an Elton John concert on Wednesday, while protests rage across France in response to a police shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old.

“France … This is scary,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Ordinary citizens are now being dragged from their vehicles and attacked. Where is Macron? At an Elton John concert dancing the night away while his nation is on fire.”

Macron urged parents to keep their teenagers indoors in an effort to avoid further violence — hours before footage surfaced of Macron dancing at the British musician’s concert.

“Macron dancing in Elton John’s concert while Paris was burning — what has happened to the leaders of these days?” Uppsala University professor Ashok Swain asked.

Riots first broke out earlier this week after footage emerged of a French police officer shooting a 17-year-old boy named Nahel, who was of Algerian heritage. The teen was seated in his car at a traffic stop when the officer fired his gun, appearing to show no signs of aggression or threat. The officer said he shot his weapon because he was worried the boy would run someone over with his car, according to Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache, per CNN.

Since then, France has banned demonstrations, limited travel and closed cinemas early in some cities. Many videos have surfaced of violence between police and protestors during the riots.

View more reactions to Macron’s outing below:

No twitter. Now I’m forced to watch non-stop French coverage and it’s starting to depress me. I don’t know how France will deal with it. The last thing people needed was Macron’s going to see Elton John. Kind of in your face… — Dee R (@deeredley) July 1, 2023

It is a pity he never postponed going to the Elton John concert in Paris as the rioting began Macron should be impeached — Joan Anderson (@theblade113) July 1, 2023

