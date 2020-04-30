“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” cast is shedding tears all over again for the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil on the classic ’90s NBC comedy starring Will Smith.

The cast had a little reunion on the finale episode of Smith’s Snapchat series “Will From Home,” and the occasion called for a little honorary viewing of Avery’s most iconic moments and quotes from the beloved series.

“That just makes me teary,” Smith said in the episode, which you can watch below. “You know, the first couple times that I’m seeing clips of James.”

Former castmembers Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) were all in virtual attendance.

Avery died on New Year’s Eve in 2013 from complications after open-heart surgery. He was 68.

The actor also famously gave voice to Shredder, the villain of cartoon series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” from 1987 to 1993. Avery worked steadily in television and film after “Fresh Prince” ended in 1996, including guest roles on “CSI,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and most recently “The Young and the Restless” in 2012.

But complications from Type 2 diabetes, with which Avery was diagnosed in 2000, slowed his acting career. Avery suffered from kidney disease as well as problems with his left foot that required the actor to frequently use a wheelchair or walk with a cane.

Smith started his Snapchat series during the mandatory isolation period necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first time the “Fresh Prince” cast has reunited since the series went off the air in 1996.

???????????????? Fresh prince cast watching clips of Uncle Phil. pic.twitter.com/1afL36XUTi — chanel. (@KissMySnap) April 30, 2020