Trouble in your neighborhood? Getting in fights? Mom getting scared? Whistle for a cabbie and head to the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” mansion, which has been made available as a nightly rental on Airbnb — and Will Smith is the host.

OK, so only part of the crib (Will’s wing) is being made available and just across five nights — the whole thing is a stunt timed to the 30th anniversary of the classic TV sitcom. But still, the digs are dope for the five lucky temporary tenants. Plus, the Boys & Girls Club of Philadelphia (Smith’s hometown) is getting what we’re sure is a sizable donation from the home-rental website.

“YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house??” Smith tweeted out on Sunday alongside a photo of him and DJ Jazzy Jeff in front of the L.A. home. “We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!! #FreshPrince30th“

Smith, who is the verified host of the listing (though he won’t be at the mansion), also wrote the actual Airbnb description. One night in the Brentwood mansion will only run $30 — a buck for each year since the show’s launch in 1990.

“Ready for the freshest staycation ever?” the listing reads. “If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway. I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself – but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?”

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is reuniting for a 30th anniversary special on HBO Max. The show is also getting rebooted as a drama series at NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock.

Enjoy more of the listing’s details below:

The space

It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place. My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously). And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don’t forget your sunglasses!

During your stay, you’ll get to indulge in a few royal perks, including:

– Lacing up a fresh pair of Jordans before shooting some b-ball in the bedroom (you read that right–IN the bedroom).

– Spinning throwback classics all night on turntables just like DJ Jazzy Jeff’s.

– Donning a fly look from my closet, from argyle prepster to all-star athlete –from experience: both at the same time turns heads!

– Soaking up the sun poolside on luxe lounge chairs.

Note: while you will not have access to a kitchen; all meals will be provided and served on silver platters, of course.

And don’t worry – in this socially-distanced staycation, your comfort and safety is our top priority. You’ll have a wing of the manor to yourself from check-in to check-out, with no other guests in the house during your stay (not even a family member from Philly). And you can rest easy in your prince…er, KING-size bed knowing that I’ve committed to cleaning prior to your arrival in accordance with Airbnb’s Enhanced Cleaning Protocol, which is informed by guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).