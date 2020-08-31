Will Smith and his “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” co-stars will come together for an unscripted reunion special at HBO Max in honor of the beloved sitcom’s 30th anniversary, the streaming service said Monday.

Smith will be joined by “Fresh Prince” series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as recurring cast member DJ Jazzy Jeff, “for a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and special surprise guests, in honor of the series that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes,” according to HBO Max and Smith’s production company, Westbrook Media.

The special is set to tape Sept. 10, 30 years to the day from when “Fresh Prince” premiered on NBC, and take a look back “at the series and the cultural impact the series has had since its debut.”

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion will launch on HBO Max “around Thanksgiving.” But if you need a way to kill time until then, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service has all six seasons of “Fresh Prince” available now.

The unscripted event will be directed by Marcus Raboy (“Laugh Aid,” “Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?”) and executive produced by Rikki Hughes, who will serve as showrunner, as well as Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser, and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media.

“Fresh Prince” originally ran on NBC for six seasons between 1990-1996 and helped to catapult Smith to stardom. It also starred James Avery (who died in 2013), Ribeiro, Ali, Parsons, Marcell and Janet Hubert. Hubert was not listed among the cast members who will be participating in the reunion special.