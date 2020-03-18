‘Friends’ Reunion Special for HBO Max Pushes Back Production

HBO Max has pushed back filming its highly-anticipated “Friends” reunion special due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was supposed to film this month.

The spreading Coronavirus pandemic has shuttered every Hollywood production. The cast of the NBC sitcom was to reunite on the show’s set for a retrospective that was supposed to help kick off the new streaming service from WarnerMedia in May. It is unclear if the delay means that it won’t be available when HBO Max debuts.

Ben Winston is set to direct the special and will executive produce along with “Friends” executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will also executive produce the special. Emma Conway and James Longman are co-executive producers.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the delay.

HBO Max doesn’t have a specific launch-date outside of sometime in May, but it will cost $14.99 a month, the same price as an HBO subscription. It will hit the market a month after NBCUniversal’s own streaming play, Peacock, and the short-form Quibi debut in April.

All 236 episodes of “Friends” will be available when the service launches.