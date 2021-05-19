‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer: Cast Recreates Ross’s Trivia Game for HBO Max Special (Video)

The trailer for HBO Max’s long-awaited “Friends” reunion is here and it’s bringing back all the ’90s feels.

In the special, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer take an interactive trip down memory lane, including a recreation of the gang’s infamous trivia game.

And yep, Monica (Cox) is still really, really competitive. Check out the trailer above.

LeBlanc reveals that Cox used to write her lines on the kitchen table, and weighs in on whether Ross (Schwimmer) and Rachel (Aniston) were on a break.

Sharp-eyed fans will catch appearances by Monica’s ex Richard (Tom Selleck) and Chandler’s ex Janice (Maggie Wheeler), who does her signature nasally, “Oh my gawd!”

Per HBO Max, “Friends: The Reunion” will feature a variety of special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with “Friends” executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer executive produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.

“Friends: The Reunion” streams May 27 on HBO Max. Check out the promo poster below: