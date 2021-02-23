‘Frogger’ Video Game to Be Adapted Into Peacock Competition Series

The popular video game “Frogger” is being turned into a competition series at NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.

“Frogger” will feature 12 outrageous obstacle courses, or “crossings.” These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course. Contestants from across the country will test their talents in a race requiring skill, strength, strategy and problem-solving smarts. (Those wanting to compete on the show can apply here.)

The series, which was ordered for 13 episodes, is based on Konami’s popular “Frogger” franchise, which debuted in 1981 as an arcade game. It was subsequently turned into a video game on home consoles like Sega and PlayStation and now has more than 30 titles.

Also Read: How 'The Office' Is Already Paying Off for Peacock

“Frogger” is produced by Eureka Productions in partnership with Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin will executive produce for Eureka Productions.

“Frogger” is just the latest classic game to be turned into a TV show — Mattel is developing game show versions of Uno and Whac-A-Mole, and Uno is also getting a live-action adaptation as a heist movie with rapper Lil Yachty.