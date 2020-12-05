Photo credit: Experiential Supply Co.

From Woe to Wonder: How One Marketing Company Pivoted During the Pandemic to Bring Joy

by | December 5, 2020 @ 1:01 PM

Experiential Supply Co. had created one-of-a-kind fan experiences for studios like Warner Bros. and Disney. Then the coronavirus came…

Like many business owners, Jasen Smith had to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns it created.

Smith, the founder of Experiential Supply Co. — an experiential ​production and attractions company — had been on a roll, creating one-of-a-kind, in-person fan experiences for studios like Warner Bros., Disney and Universal.

Become a member to read more.

Lawrence Yee

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Roku

Why HBO Max Needs to ‘Blink First’ in Standoff With Roku
netflix hbo max

Is HBO Max Now the Biggest Threat to Netflix?
Grey's Anatomy

TR Knight’s Surprise ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return Leads ABC to Thursday Ratings Win
The View

How ‘The View’ Is Pulling Even More Viewers Now Than in 2016
Wonder Woman 1984 HBO Max 2021 Films

Movie Theaters vs Streaming? Warner Bros’ HBO Max Plan Is a Complete Paradigm Shift
movie theater closed pandemic

Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Move May Be ‘Nail in the Coffin’ for Struggling Movie Theaters

Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: Spotify’s ‘Smart’ Bet on Joe Rogan and Apple’s ‘Awful’ Strategy | PRO Video
Dune Timothee Chalamet

Did HBO Max Just Become the Best Bargain in Streaming?

Why Discovery+ Won’t be Hurt as Late Arrival to the Streaming Wars
Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 23

NBC’s Christmas Tree Lighting Outdraws ‘The Masked Singer’ Triple Elimination in Total Viewers
jd heyman

EW Top Editor JD Heyman Axed After Complaints of ‘Inappropriate,’ ‘Racially Insensitive’ Comments (Exclusive)