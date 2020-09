The cast of “Full House” came together to sing an ode to golden retrievers, like the Tanners’ own beloved Comet, called “Gotta Love a Golden” in honor of National Dog Week — and the 33rd Anniversary of the show’s premiere on Sept. 22, 1987.

Stars John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier, and Jodie Sweetin all appear in the video along with Franklin, creator of “Full House,” who also wrote the song.

The music video also features Franklin’s own golden retrievers, Woody and Lola. Watch the video above on YouTube.

The proceeds raised from the video are going to be donated to PetSmart charities.

“As the proud owner of two awesome golden retrievers, I know firsthand how important the consistent comfort and unconditional love that a pet can provide,” Franklin said. “My lifelong love affair with goldens inspired me to make them the official Tanner family pets. Comet on Full House and Cosmo on Fuller House brought their warmth and humor to the set every day and found a home in the hearts of all those that watched. Creating forever homes for our pets continues to be one of my life missions, making this partnership with PetSmart Charities a passion project for me.”

This is the second music video the cast has made in recent months. They also made a cute quarantine parody of the sitcom’s theme song called “Full Quarantine.” Watch that here.