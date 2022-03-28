‘Full Monty’ Cast Reunites for Limited Series From Disney+ and FX to Air on Hulu

If you believe in miracles, it’s your lucky day, you sexy thing. A new “The Full Monty” series, based on the 1997 movie, is on the way.

The U.K. original series comes from Disney+ and FX, and will air on Hulu in the U.S.

The new original series reunites the original lead cast, including Robert Carlyle (“Trainspotting,” “Once Upon a Time”) as Gaz, Mark Addy (“Game of Thrones,” “A Knight’s Tale”) as Dave, Lesley Sharp (“Before We Die,” “Scott and Bailey”) as Jean, Hugo Speer (“Britannia,” “Shadow and Bone”) as Guy, Paul Barber (“The Dumping Ground,” “Gloves Off”) as Horse, Steve Huison (“The Royle Family,” “The Navigators”) as Lomper, Wim Snape (“The Beaker Girls,” “Gentleman Jack”) as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson (“Batman Begins,” “Michael Clayton”) as Gerald. The show, which was about out of work men who formed a male revue, will also expand the cast, featuring children and grandchildren of the returning characters.

The show is set, once again, in the “heartfelt and fiercely funny world of working-class heroes in the North of England,” per Disney+. The plot follows “the original band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors. The series will explore the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity.”

The film’s screenwriter Simon Beaufoy and producer Uberto Pasolini are reuniting for the project.

“We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again – now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on – to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on,” Beaufoy, who is also creator and writer, said in a statement.

“Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them,” Lee Mason, director of scripted content EMEA, Disney, said in a statement. “We’re delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney+ to catch up with these iconic characters and what they’ve been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can’t wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters.”

Filming begins Monday in Sheffield and Manchester, England.

“The Full Monty” will span eight 60-minute episodes.

Executive producers of the show include Beaufoy and Uberto Pasolini. Andrew Chaplin and Catherine Morshead direct. Alice Nutter is a co-writer and Simon Lewis a series producer.

The series was developed by Searchlight Television and FX. “The Full Monty” series will be produced by Little Island Productions and executive produced by Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content for Disney+.

The series will premiere on Disney+ globally (outside of the U.S.) and Star+ in Latin America