“Fuller House” is getting ready to end its fifth and final season, which means it’s finally time to say goodbye to the Tanner family. And the cast is paying homage to their “Full House” roots in a nostalgia-heavy trailer.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for the final episodes that will hit the platform on June 2. It’s a walk down memory lane, and viewers can revisit the time when they first met Danny, DJ, Stephanie, Michelle, Uncle Jessy, Joey and Kimmy Gibbler way back in 1987.

The only one missing from the throwback is Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky in the original series and in the first four seasons of the reboot. The actress left the show after she was indicted and pleaded not guilty in the college admissions bribery case.

In the trailer for the final episodes, DJ, Kimmy and Stephanie prepare for their triple wedding.

Watch the trailer above.

“Fuller House” first debuted in 2016, serving as a continuation of the 1980s comedy “Full House” and following Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber’s characters from the former “TGIF” staple. Juan Pablo Di Pace, Adam Hagenbuch, John Brotherton, Michael Campion, Elias Harger and Soni Bringas joined the reboot cast.

The series was set up much in the same as the original “Full House,” with DJ Tanner-Fuller (Cameron-Bure) as a widowed mother of three sons living with her sister Stephanie (Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy (Barber) in the familiar Tanner family home. The fifth and final season was broken up into two halves, the first of which premiered in December 2019.

“Fuller House” is produced by Miller-Boyett Prods. and Jeff Franklin Prods. in association with Warner Horizon Television.