Disney, Warner Bros. and Regal Leaders to Debate the Future of Theatrical at TheGrill

The Walt Disney Studios head of theatrical distribution Andrew Cripps, Warner Bros. Pictures president of global distribution Jeff Goldstein and Regal Cineworld CEO Eduardo Acuna will join former IMAX Entertainment chief and Foster + Crew owner and principal Greg Foster for a high-level conversation on the future of moviegoing at TheGrill 2025.

The session, titled “Big Screen, Big Questions: What’s Next for Theaters?,” will take place on Sept. 30 at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Theater in Los Angeles as part of TheGrill, TheWrap’s flagship conference where leaders in media and technology convene to shape the industry’s future.

As content consumption shifts and storytelling evolves, movie theaters remain both a cultural touchstone and a business challenge. This panel brings together leaders across exhibition, distribution and strategy to unpack what’s working, what’s not and what’s next. From new release models and premium formats to data-driven engagement and emerging tech like AI and immersive experiences, the conversation will explore how theatrical is being reimagined – not just to survive, but to thrive in today’s entertainment economy.

About The Speakers:

As head of theatrical distribution for The Walt Disney Studios, Andrew Cripps oversees the global theatrical distribution strategy for all films produced and released by its seven banners: Disney Live Action, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures. Cripps also manages the Cinema Partnerships team, non-theatrical sales, and the iconic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Since joining the company earlier this year, Cripps and his team successfully spearheaded global distribution for the industry’s first and only $1 billion movie of 2025 so far, “Lilo & Stitch.”

These speakers join a high-profile lineup that includes music mogul Irving Azoff, legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Fox Corporation CTO Melody Hildebrandt, Paramount Global EVP, CTO and head of operations Phil Wiser and WME leadership Mark Shapiro, Christian Muirhead and Richard Weitz plus Dhar Mann Studios founder Dhar Mann and CEO Sean Atkins.

Additional high-profile speakers and session details will be announced in the weeks to come.

For over a decade, TheGrill is known for convening the most influential voices across film, television, music, tech, and finance for a day of exclusive panels, high-level networking, and meaningful dialogue. The event provides a unique forum to examine the forces transforming entertainment – and to spotlight the leaders shaping its future. For more information visit: thewrap.com/thegrill

TheGrill 2025 is sponsored by City National Bank, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, Oak View Group, Roku and New York Festivals.