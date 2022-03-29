FX’s Sex Pistols Limited Series ‘Pistol’ Gets May Premiere on Hulu

FX’s “Pistol,” the series based on the memoir from Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, will begin streaming on Hulu May 31, with all six episodes of the limited series available at launch.

“Pistol” has been described by FX as a show about “a rock and roll revolution.”

“The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols — and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heartbreaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music. Based on Jones’ memoir ‘Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol,’ this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with ‘no future,’ who shook the boring, corrupt establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.”

Toby Wallace plays Steve Jones, Anson Boon plays John Lydon, Christian Lees plays Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge plays Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater plays Paul Cook, Sydney Chandler plays Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley plays fashion icon Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams plays punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton plays Sid’s girlfriend Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays the band’s manager, Malcolm McLaren.

Danny Boyle directs and executive produces the series from creator and writer Craig Pearce.

Pearce is also an executive producer on the series as are Tracey Seaward, Jones, Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Paul Lee and Hope Hartman. The series is produced by FX Productions.