Go Pro Today

Richard Speight Jr’s Teases Gabriel’s Possible Return for ‘Supernatural’ Finale: ‘Watch and See’

He’s still got that trickster energy in him

| September 9, 2020 @ 10:15 AM
Gabriel Supernatural

Richard Speight Jr. as Gabriel in "Supernatural" on The CW

Richard Speight Jr.’s character on “Supernatural” was Loki, the Norse trickster god, before we found out that he was actually the archangel Gabriel in disguise — but no matter what you call him, there’s no doubt the man still has some trickster energy.

As the rollout of the last seven episodes of the beloved CW monster-hunting series approaches on October 8, followed by the series finale on November 19, we started to wonder whether some characters who left the series in the past might make a cameo in the show’s final episodes.

Even though we’re pretty sure that Gabriel was killed off in Season 13 (although he’s died so many times, who can keep track?) we asked Speight, who directed four episodes in the 15th and final season, if ol’ Gabriel might make one last comeback before it’s all over.

Also Read: Watch 'Supernatural' Star's 'Toe-Tappin, Bar-Shufflin' Music Video for 'Goin' Straight' (Exclusive Video)

Here’s his frustratingly puzzling answer. “Well, if I said it, it wouldn’t be a surprise,” he told TheWrap. “I’ll leave it at: If I knew the answer, I would say that I don’t know the answer. If I was in, I would say I wasn’t in. If I was not in, I might lie and say I am in. It’s just a watch-and-see situation.”

So make of that what you will.

We also begged Speight for any crumbs he could give us as to what’s coming in Episode 18 — the last one he directed and the third-to-last episode of the entire series — called “Despair.”

Also Read: 'Lucifer' Director Richard Speight Jr Says His Fifth (And Formerly Final) Season Episode Is All About Dr Linda

“Working on Episode 18 for me personally was an incredibly intense experience, and all I can say is this — there wasn’t a dry eye on set for some of the scenes we were shooting. So I can’t imagine a planet where there will be a dry eye watching this play out,” he said. “It’s intensely emotional stuff we’re tackling because there’s so much value to these stories and so much history to these characters that navigating this kind of climax, you can’t not be completely wrapped up in the peril that they face and the inevitable emotion that ensues from the results.”

Speight is braced for fans’ reactions to the series’ conclusion. “I know that the wrap-up will be intense. Half the people will love it and half the people will hate it because you can’t aim for a storyline that pleases all the people. You can only aim for a great story and do your best to do that and honor the characters that you’ve been shepherding,” he continued.

Still, he’s happy that the series will conclude on its own terms. “How many shows get to dictate their own exit? We live in a world of cancellations,” he said. “This didn’t happen to ‘Supernatural.’ ‘Supernatural’ got to decide when it wanted to pull its boat into the harbor, and that’s a wonderful thing.”

The final season of “Supernatural” resumes Oct. 8 at 8/7c on The CW.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall premiere dates 2020 Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • House of Payne BET
  • Assisted Living BET
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Viola Davis and husband OWN
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Madison Reyes in "Julie and the Phantoms" on Netflix Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • our cartoon president trump colbert showtime Showtime
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • Challenger_ Final Flight Netflix
  • FXX
  • Departure - Season 1 Peacock
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down HBO Max
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Warrior
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • Ellen's Game of Games - Season 2 NBC
  • NEXT Fox
  • Devils Patrick Dempsey The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Sistas BET
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Grand Army Netflix
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • The Voice NBC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 94

Here’s when 93 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content