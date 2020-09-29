NBC and Gabrielle Union Say They Have ‘Reached an Amicable Resolution’ Following ‘AGT’ Culture Investigation

NBC Entertainment and Gabrielle Union have “reached an amicable resolution” following the former “America’s Got Talent” judge’s complaint about the workplace’s culture, according to a Tuesday joint statement.

NBC and “AGT” producer Syco, owned by Simon Cowell, conducted an investigation into Union’s dismissal. One of Union’s complaints was about Cowell smoking cigarettes in doors. Union also accused guest judge Jay Leno of making a racist joke, and producers for deeming one of her hairstyles to be “too black” for the show.

Here is the joint statement by NBC and Union: “We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.”

That vague statement was all the sides would say.

On May 27, Fremantle, Syco and NBC announced their outside investigation into Union’s ousting from the series, which launched in November, had been completed and dismissed most of the former judge’s accusations that the show and its producers created a racist and generally “toxic” culture.

The investigation found that “no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time,” according to a statement from the three companies.

The investigation did find “some areas in which reporting processes could be improved,” the statement from NBC and show producers Fremantle and Syco conceded.

Union filed a discrimination complaint against NBCUniversal and “AGT’s” producers June 4, saying that now-ousted NBC boss Paul Telegdy threatened her in an attempt to keep her from speaking out about her time on the show.

Telegdy exited as NBC Entertainment chairman amid an investigation into multiple accusations of workplace misbehavior in August. His exit came as part of a larger reorganization under Mark Lazarus, NBCUniversal’s chairman of television and streaming.