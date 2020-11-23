Gabrielle Union-Produced Comedy ‘New Money’ in the Works at Showtime

Gabrielle Union is executive producing a comedy series in development at Showtime called “New Money,” a spokesperson for the premium cable channel tells TheWrap.

Along with Union and her I’ll Have Another production company, Lodge Freeway Media’s Jemele Hill and Kelley Carter will also executive produce the potential series, which is “centered around Black women who have solidified their careers, achieved financial independence and moved past the awkwardness and money struggles of their twenties,” per its description.

Now in their 30s, the women “must deal with the repercussions their ‘new money’ brings – including hangers-on, false friends, unwanted media attention, and greedy relatives – while also navigating the treacherous world of dating.”

The script for the comedy will be written by Patrik-Ian Polk (“P-Valley,” “Being Mary Jane”), who will executive produce alongside Union, Hill and Carter. Holly Shakoor Fleischer is set as a co-executive producer on the project.

Carter works for ESPN’s The Undefeated as a senior entertainment reporter. Hill is co-host of the Vice series “Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports,” along with Cari Champion. She also hosts the podcast “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” and writes for The Atlantic.

“New Money” hails from Sony Pictures Television, where the former “L.A.’s Finest” star’s I’ll Have Another banner has a first-look deal.