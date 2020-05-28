Gal Gadot-Led Hedy Lamarr Series Moves From Showtime to Apple
Gadot will star as the film actress and inventor
Tim Baysinger | May 28, 2020 @ 12:07 PM
Last Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 12:21 PM
Getty Images
Gal Gadot’s Hedy Lamarr series is moving from Showtime over to Apple, which gave it a straight-to-series order.
The eight-episode limited series will be written and executive produced by Sarah Treem and Gadot, along with “Handmaid’s Tale” producer Warren Littlefield and Gadot’s husband and producing partner, Jaron Varsano. The project hails from Endeavor Content.
Lamarr was born in Austria and went on to become one of the most famous silver screen stars of the ’40s. She also had an unsung side-gig as an inventor, working alongside composer George Antheil early in World War II on a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes that is now considered an important precursor to bluetooth and wifi technology.
According to Apple, the series will follow the incredible life-story of Hollywood glamour girl, spanning 30 years from Hedy’s daring escape from pre-war Vienna; to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood; to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War. An epic tale of an immigrant woman both ahead of her time and very much victim to it.
Adam Haggiag and Alexandra Dean will serve as co-producers, with Hedy Lamarr’s children Anthony Loder and Denise Deluca consulting on the series.
Gadot can next be seen in “Wonder Women 1984,” the follow up to her 2017 hit “Wonder Woman.” The DC Comics film is tentatively scheduled for an August release date.
