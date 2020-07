Galyn Gorg, ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ and ‘Twin Peaks’ Actress, Dies at 55

Galyn Görg, a dancer and actress who appeared in classic television shows like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-AIr” and “Twin Peaks,” has died. She was 55.

Görg was at a hospital in Hawaii, where she lost a battle with cancer on July 14. Her agent, Sheila Legette, confirmed the news to TheWrap Thursday.

“Our beautiful Galyn has crossed over. She quietly fought a good fight but unfortunately passed away 1 day before her birthday,” Legette said.

Her agent added that she enjoyed living in Hawaii and loved the ocean.

“Her heart was of silver and gold and her energy and presence brightened any room she entered. She was love and light,” she continued.”Galyn was a beautiful soul who loved life, art, dance and was a phenomenal Woman. She was not only a client but a good friend who will be missed beyond measure.”

Görg also appeared in the 1990 film “RoboCop 2” and 1991’s “Point Break,” and had small roles in shows like “Lost,” “Parks and Recreation,” “CSI: Miami,” “Star Trek: Voyager,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Xena: Warrior Princess,” and “How to Get Away With Murder.”

She also had a larger role on the 1994-95 Fox sci-fi series “M.A.N.T.I.S.,” on which she played Lt. Leora Maxwell.