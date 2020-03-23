Dan Weiss, David Benioff’s ‘Westworld’ Cameo Reignites Fan Debate About ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season

“Game of Thrones being nothing more than a Delos park in Westworld is legitimately a better ending than season 8”

| March 23, 2020 @ 7:56 AM
Game Of Thrones Daenerys Season 8

HBO

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Sunday’s episode of “Westworld,” titled “The Winter Line.”)

Westeros met Westworld on Sunday — and not everyone was a fan of the crossover.

“Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss’s highly publicized “Westworld” cameos were featured in last night’s episode, titled “The Winter Line,” revealing to viewers that the two played a pair of Delos Destinations technicians assigned to make creations for the unnamed Park 4.

And it turns out that Park 4 is a medieval/fantasy-themed world, complete with dragons, HBO’s “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy told is us a direct shout-out to HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” even though they wouldn’t reveal the actual name of the “Westerosworld” park.

Also Read: 'Westworld' Season 3: Simon Quarterman on That Big Twist to Lee Sizemore's Return

Benioff and Weiss’s guest spot had them playing two unnamed technicians working on a dragon that looked strikingly similar to Drogon, while discussing their plans to try to sell the creature if they get laid off. You can see screenshots of their appearances below:

game of thrones creators westworld cameos

Game of Thrones Westworld

The bit garnered very mixed reactions on Twitter and even reignited a debate about the eighth and final season of “GoT” — almost a full year after the now-ended series, well, ended.

“Westworld is doing charity work by employing D&D after they ruined game of thrones also get drogon away from these beasts,” one user tweeted.

Some viewers really latched on to the idea that “Game of Thrones” truly place inside this Park 4 when mocking Benioff and Weiss.

Also Read: 12 Major Questions We Have After 'Westworld' Season 3, Episode 2

One viewer wrote: “To find out game of thrones was just a park in Westworld universe would have been a better ending than what we got.”

“Looks like ‘Game of Thrones’ creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss (+ Drogon) are hiding out from all the finale haters in #Westworld,” another tweeted. “The whole @GameOfThrones was merely a narrative in #Westworld.”

And another wrote: “Game of Thrones being nothing more than a Delos park in Westworld is legitimately a better ending than season 8.”

Also Read: 'Westworld' Creators on Those Massive 'Game of Thrones' Cameos and the Secrets of Park 4

See more Twitter reactions to D&D’s “Westworld” cameo below.

“Westworld” airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring tv premiere dates 2020 Netflix/Amazon/Pop TV/AMC
  • Feel Good Netflix
  • The Letter for the King Netflix
  • Tiger King Netflix
  • Self Made netflix Netflix
  • Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta TLC
  • Dark Side of the Ring - Vice Vice
  • One Day At a Time Revival Pop TV
  • Council of Dads NBC
  • Netflix Netflix
  • Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 16 E!
  • Tacoma FD truTV
  • Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Amazon
  • OZARK Netflix
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Netflix
  • Call the Midwife PBS
  • Vice Showtime Showtime
  • Challenge 35 MTV
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • Man With a Plan CBS
  • The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 12 Bravo
  • ELINE POWELL Siren Freeform
  • Broke CBS
  • Home Before Dark Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Future Man season 2 Hulu
  • Tales From the Loop Amazon Amazon
  • harley quinn DC Universe
  • Atlantas Missing and Murdered HBO
  • Quibi launch titles Quibi
  • The Last OG TBS
  • The Good Fight CBS All Access
  • Total Bellas E!
  • Brews Brothers Netflix
  • Belgravia Epix
  • Issa Rae Insecure Season 3 HBO
  • Run HBO HBO
  • Paradise Lost Spectrum Originals
  • The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart ABC
  • The Baker and the Beauty ABC
  • Songland - Season 1 NBC
  • Mrs America FX
  • FX
  • Bosch Amazon
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Mental Samurai Fox Fox
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • Vida Starz
  • Killing Eve Season 3 BBC America
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • hollywood ryan murphy Getty
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • archer 1999 FXX
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Nicole Kidman The Undoing HBO
  • DC Universe
  • The Third Day HBO
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • CLARE CRAWLEY Bachelorette ABC
  • The 100 The CW
  • Love Island CBS
  • Genius: Aretha Nat Geo
  • AMC
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Apple TV+
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 79

Here’s when 129 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: 11 Major Questions We Have After the ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Premiere

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue