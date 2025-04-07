The beloved “Game of Thrones” dire wolf has returned … or has it? Folks online are sharing their take after a genetic engineering company called Colossal Biosciences brought the canine — that has been extinct nearly 10,000 years — back to life. While some are just having fun with it all, others are providing some clarification amongst the chatter.

“This one is F—G WILD. Literally. Ben Lamm and his team are Colossal Biosciences have brought back the Dire Wolf,” former TV host and podcaster Joe Rogan tweeted on Monday.

This one is FUCKING WILD. Literally.

Ben Lamm and his team are Colossal Biosciences have brought back the Dire Wolf. Fascinating conversation available now on @spotify https://t.co/usrRCkQd4K pic.twitter.com/aNPKtXW7Fx — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) April 7, 2025

Colossal announced the news on Monday with the introduction of Romulus and Remus, “the first animals ever resurrected from extinction.”

Meet Romulus and Remus—the first animals ever resurrected from extinction. The dire wolf, lost to history over 10,000 years ago, has returned. Reborn on October 1, 2024, these remarkable pups were brought back to life using ancient DNA extracted from fossilized remains.



Watch… pic.twitter.com/XwPz0DFoP5 — Colossal Biosciences® (@colossal) April 7, 2025

“The dire wolf, we lost to history over 10,000 years ago, has returned. Reborn on Oct. 1, 2024, these remarkable pups were brought back to life using ancient DNA extracted from fossilized remains,” the company explained. The feat was accomplished through the DNA extraction of two fossils in addition to 20 edits of the genetic code of a gray wolf, which is the most closely related family member, per Colossal.

The genetics startup Colossal has re-created the dire wolf, which went extinct some 12,000 years ago. @dtmax was the first journalist to meet the wolves. Read his report: https://t.co/tceP74URAg pic.twitter.com/vjHHeuiXpZ — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 7, 2025

In between sharing adorable videos, many are calling out the news as a bit “misleading,” especially for devout “Game of Thrones” fans. The dire wolf is the ultimate symbol of the House Stark of Winterfell, a Great House of Westeros that rules the north. The most popular pups in the series were Jon Stark’s Ghost, Arya Stark’s Nymeria and Robb Stark’s Grey Wind.

“Misleading as f—k,” one X user said. “This is a Grey Wolf with genetic modification. There is no Dire genes in this.”

Misleading as fuck



This is a Grey Wolf with genetic modification. There is no Dire Wolf genes in this. Akin to giving chickens teeth-which we have done.

The fact that they used Grey Wolves is also odd since if I remember right Dire Wolves are closer to jackals https://t.co/qIAwmtmCmM — Heidi🐧 (@birdmoder) April 7, 2025

“It’s not a dire wolf,” another X user chimed in. “It’s a gray wolf clone with 20 dire-wolf gene edits, and with some dire wolf traits.”

It's not a dire wolf. It's a gray wolf clone with 20 dire-wolf gene edits, and with some dire wolf traits. And here's my story! Gift link: www.nytimes.com/2025/04/07/s… — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer.com) 2025-04-07T16:38:15.772Z

And others, well, they are just having a good time with it all.

“Bro, we literally got actual dire wolves before we ‘Winds of Winter,’” one X user tweeted, referring to “A Song of Ice and Fire” novelist George R.R. Martin and the forthcoming release of his sixth book, “The Winds of Winter.” Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” was adapted into the beloved HBO series.

Bro we literally got actual dire wolves before we got Winds of Winter https://t.co/LtPo2gksaJ — Trey the Explainer (@Trey_Explainer) April 7, 2025

“Even direwolf khaleesi is the youngest sister of two brothers and the last of an extinct family,” another X user joked.

even direwolf khaleesi is the youngest sister of two brothers and the last of an extinct family pic.twitter.com/OU6FmXkRie — dany starlight✨ (@danyzstarlight) April 7, 2025

Whether folks are just laughing at the news or taking things more seriously, here are some of the best reactions:

This stuff is driving me bonkers. You made a cute mouse, Colossal, that doesn’t mean anything for “bringing back wooly mammoths”! Dire wolves aren’t even the same genus as modern wolves, you can’t “put dire wolf dna” in a modern wolf and declare dire wolves “de-extinct”! — Kory Bing (@korybing.bsky.social) 2025-04-07T15:01:01.013Z

Genuinely frustrating that science figured out to resurrect Dire Wolves before George R R Martin figured out how to resurrect Jon Snow. pic.twitter.com/lfSBZOK7cz https://t.co/O7SasNOVqY — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) April 7, 2025

DIRE WOLVES RELEASED BEFORE GTA 6



DIRE WOLVES RELEASED BEFORE WINDS OF WINTER https://t.co/leTNe7ANVB — Poe's Law, Esq: Poe's Lawyer (@dyingscribe) April 7, 2025

You’ll likely see a lot of talk regarding the newly resurrected dire wolves. Just to be clear, these do not appear to be actual dire wolves, but more something like grey wolves(different genus btw) with edited genes. That said, Colossal hasn’t been especially clear with- pic.twitter.com/xvZIpcBYWs — Taylor McCoy 🦖 (@TM9380) April 7, 2025