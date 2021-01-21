‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’ in the Works at HBO

A TV adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” prequel novellas “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” which are set 90 years before the events of the author’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, is in the works at HBO.

The project, which is in early stages of development, is based on Martin’s novellas about Ser Duncan (a.k.a. Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg), according to Variety, which first reported the “Tales of Dunk and Egg” news.

The “Tales of Dunk and Egg” series consists of three novellas, including “The Hedge Knight” (published in 1998), “The Sworn Sword” (released in 2003) and “The Mystery Knight” (published in 2010). In 2015, the stories were published as a collection, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

According to Variety, there is no writer or cast attached to the “Tales of Dunk and Egg” project.

HBO declined to comment and representatives for Martin did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request.

If this prequel were ordered to series at HBO, it would mark the second “GoT” spinoff to get the green light, the first being the upcoming “House of the Dragon,” which focuses on the Targaryen family.

“House of the Dragon” is co-created by Martin and “Colony” co-creator Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik — who directed several fan-favorite episodes of “GoT,” such as “The Long Night,” “Battle of the Bastards” and “Hardhome” — and Condal will serve as co-showrunners on “House of the Dragon” and executive produce alongside Martin, Vince Gerardis and Sara Lee Hess. Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes.

You can find out more about “Hosue of the Dragon,” which is set to debut in 2022, here,

Previously, HBO had multiple “Game of Thrones” spinoffs in the works, and it appeared one led by Naomi Watts might be ordered to series, after being the only one to produce a pilot. However, the premium cable channel ultimately passed on that show and soon after announced “House of the Dragon” was a go.