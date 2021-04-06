‘Game of Thrones’ Reunion Special Hosted by Conan O’Brien Is Now Streaming on HBO Max

The Conan O’Brien-hosted “Game of Thrones” cast reunion special is now streaming on HBO Max in honor of the show’s Iron Anniversary.

Previously, this reunion, which was taped with O’Brien and cast members in Northern Ireland in 2018, was only available as a bonus feature included in the “Complete Series” or “Complete Collection” Blu-ray sets for “Game of Thrones.” But seeing as this April marks the 10th anniversary of “GoT’s” series premiere, HBO is now giving fans the ability to stream the special on the WarnerMedia-owned streaming platform.

The special features appearances by cast members Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Sean Bean, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Mark Addy and Jason Momoa.

You can watch Part 1 of the special on HBO Max here and Part 2 right here.

The release of the special to those of us who don’t own a giant Blu-ray set but do have an HBO Max sub is just one of many treats that HBO is planning for “GoT” fans during the month-long celebration to commemorate the David Benioff and Dan Weiss-created series’ 2011 debut and ramp up excitement for the upcoming spinoff series, “House of the Dragon,” which will begin production this year.

As of Monday, HBO Max features a custom “Game of Thrones” spotlight page with personalized curations and over 150 videos of behind-the-scenes extras, cast interviews, clips and trailers, many of which have never been available on the platform before — like the O’Brien-hosted reunion special.

Also this month, HBO will be hosting a “Game of Thrones” binge-watching marathon, releasing special-edition products and even surprising three couples who were married in Westeros-themed ceremonies with “Thrones”-branded barrels of wine, custom chalices, and elaborate cakes designed in partnership with local bakeries to represent the “Game of Thrones” houses of Targaryen, Stark and Lannister.