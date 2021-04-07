HBO Releases Re-Cut ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer (Video)

HBO released a new trailer for the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” late Tuesday, in honor of the 10th anniversary — aka the “Iron Anniversary” — of the show’s series premiere.

Yes, a re-cut trailer for the divisive Season 8 may seem like pouring salt in the wounds of fans who didn’t care for those six episodes and how the story ended. Then again, maybe the edit will help block out any bad memories you have about the series finale.

Either way, you can watch the new “Game of Thrones” Season 8 trailer via the video above. But don’t say we didn’t warn you that it could feel like a twist of the Dragonglass knife.

Also Read: 'Game of Thrones' Reunion Special Hosted by Conan O'Brien Is Now Streaming on HBO Max

The release of the new trailer is one of many ways in which HBO is celebrating “GoT’s” legacy during its month-long tribute to the David Benioff- and Dan Weiss-created series’ 2011 debut — and ramping up excitement for the upcoming spinoff series, “House of the Dragon,” which will begin production this year.

This week, HBO Max added a custom “Game of Thrones” spotlight page with personalized curations and over 150 videos of behind-the-scenes extras, cast interviews, clips and trailers, many of which have never been available on the platform before — like the Conan O’Brien-hosted reunion special.

That particular event, which never aired on HBO, was previously only available as a bonus feature included in the “Complete Series” or “Complete Collection” Blu-ray sets for “Game of Thrones.” The special, which was taped in 2018 ahead of the May 2019 series finale, features appearances by cast members Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Sean Bean, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Mark Addy and Jason Momoa.

Also this month, HBO will be hosting a “Game of Thrones” binge-watching marathon and releasing special-edition products. HBO will even surprise three couples who were married in Westeros-themed ceremonies with “Thrones”-branded barrels of wine, custom chalices and elaborate cakes designed in partnership with local bakeries to represent the houses of Targaryen, Stark and Lannister.