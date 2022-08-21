We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Game of Thrones’ Seasons Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Scores (Photos)

Lesser revered seasons must bend the knee to the more highly esteemed

| August 21, 2022 @ 1:00 PM
Game of Thrones

HBO

Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) in "Game of Thrones"
HBO

“Game of Thrones” captivated audiences from 2011-2019. The fantasy drama dominated television screens for eight seasons, each with around ten episodes until the penultimate and final seasons, which both landed under ten. Based on the books by George R. R. Martin, “Game of Thrones” will gain more context when its prequel show “House of the Dragon,” based on Martin’s “Fire and Blood,” lands on HBO Aug. 21.

 

The new series focuses on the House of Targaryen. Daenarys’ ancestors become involved in a civil war known as The Dance of the Dragons before Houses Stark, Lannister, etc. put in their bids for the Iron Throne. Matt Smith will play Daemon Targaryen, and Emma D’Arcy will play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryan, the first-born child and older sister of Daemon. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) rules, along with his Hand of the King Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, daughter of Otto. 

 

In honor of dragons returning to HBO in the form of Martin’s bloody and competitive storytelling, we’ve rounded up all eight seasons of “Game of Thrones” ranked by their Rotten Tomatoes scores. Find out which won the Iron Throne and which has to be banished to The Wall below.

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) in "Game of Thrones" Season 8
HBO

8.) Season 8 - 55%


The final season of the medieval fantasy show flopped at the end, leading to its ranking dead last on this list with a Tomatometer score of 55% -- and the lowest Audience Score of 30%.

 

There were some great moments though, including Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) killing the Night King. Viewers also experienced feeling some kind of way when the remaining Starks survived and the fight for the Iron Throne finally came to an end.

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) in "Game of Thrones"
HBO

7.) Season 1 - 90%

 

The first season of HBO’s bloody fantasy drama set the bar pretty high with a Tomatometer score of 90%. The Audience Score came in at 96%.

 

Rest in Piece Lord Eddard “Ned” Stark (Sean Bean), who we briefly meet and learn to love despite his rule of the ice-cold North. Ned’s death sets a lot of the action into motion. Lord Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) also appears in the first season. At the end of the season, a new king rises in the North, and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) aka Khaleesi sees hope.

Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) in "Game of Thrones"
Warner Media

6.) Season 7 - 93% (tie)

 

Season 7 scored a 93% on the Tomatometer with an 82% Audience Score -- a drop down compared to its Tomatometer tie with Season 5.

 

Viewers had to wait a year between Seasons 6 and 7, and Season 7 only has seven episodes compared to the ten-piece seasons before it. Daenerys comes home to Westeros in the first episode, adding a whole new level to the Game of Thrones.’Queen Cersei is not down for the count just yet, and neither is Tyrion. Jon Snow and the Night Watch confront the Army of the Dead that will come for the North next.

Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) in "Game of Thrones"
Warner Media

5.) Season 5 - 93% (tie)

 

Season 5 received a 93% on the Tomatometer (tied with Season 7) and an Audience Score of 90%.

 

Episode 1, “The Wars to Come” watches Cersei and Jaime adapt after their father Tywin’s death. The final episode sees Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) begin to march, and Jon Snow faces a very specific challenge heading into the sixth season of “Thrones.” The penultimate episode contains some much-needed uplift before the slam of the finale.

game-of-thrones-season-6-cersei-lannister
Warner Media

4.) Season 6 - 94%


Season 6 received a 94% on the Tomatometer and a 93% Audience Score.

 

This is the season the began with the resurrection of Jon Snow -- the show's worst kept secret -- and ends with Daenerys, Theon and Yara sailing for Westeros. This is also the season in which Hodor dies (RIP).

Daenarys (Emilia Clarke) riding a dragon in "Game of Thrones"
Warner Media

3.) Season 2 - 96% (tie)

 

Season 2 tied Season 3 for the 96% Tomatometer score, but it fell just short in audience reviews with a score of 96% compared to Season 3’s 97%.

 

Sophomore seasons face more pressure than most to live up to a show’s debut while also carrying the story further, but it looks like the second season for “Thrones” did not disappoint. Season 2 opens with unlikely alliances formed — at least a tense one between Tyrion and Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). The Baratheon rivalry crumbles, and the ninth episode “Blackwater” watches Tyrion and the Lannisters defend King’s Landing from Stannis Baratheon’s heavy attack.

Jaqen H'ghar (Tom Wlaschiha)
Warner Media

2.) Season 3 - 96% (tie)


Season 3 of “Thrones” received a 96% on the Tomatometer and a 97% Audience Score. The Tomatometer score ties it with Season 2.

 

Season 3 saw Tyrion marry Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) in Episode 8 “Second Sons.” Daenerys (Emilia Clark) tries to recruit the sell swords to her cause to take back Westeros. And of course, there's the devastating and unforgettable "Rains of Castamere" aka the Red Wedding.

The Night King in "Game of Thrones"
Warner Media

1.) Season 4 - 97%

 

Season 4 of HBO’s hit fantasy show received the highest critical consensus with a 97% on the Tomatometer and a 97% audience score.

 

The ten-episode season includes highlights like Arya Stark’s training with The Hound, and a major confrontation between Tyrion Lannister and his father Lord Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance). Jon Snow joins The Night’s Watch at Castle Black, Dany takes over Mereen and at the end of the season, a new threat looms. Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) also learns more about his destiny.

