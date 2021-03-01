“Game of Thrones” alum Indira Varma has joined the upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series on Disney+, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

No word on who Varma is playing, but she joins a cast that so far includes Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master and Hayden Christiansen, who reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

The “Star Wars” series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of the film “Revenge of the Sith.”

McGregor will executive produce the series, alongside series director Deborah Chow and writer Hossein Amini. Jason McGatlin, Lucasfilm’s executive vice president of production, will serve as co-producer.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is one of numerous “Star Wars” series headed to Disney+ in the near future, following the success of “The Mandalorian.” There are three spinoffs of the Jon Favreau-led series: “Ahsoka,” “Rangers of the New Republic” and “The Book of Boba Fett,” along with a “Rogue One” prequel starring Diego Luna, and Leslye Headland’s “Acolyte.”

An animated series, “Bad Batch,” will debut in May.

Varma is best known for her role as Ellaria Sand on “Game of Thrones.” Her on-screen husband, Oberyn Martell, was portrayed by Pedro Pascal, who currently stars on “The Mandalorian” as the title character.

