Ratings: CBS’ ‘Game On!’ Returns to Form, but Univision Wins 3rd Wednesday in a Row
NBC, CBS and Fox all tie for second place
Tony Maglio | July 2, 2020 @ 8:47 AM
Last Updated: July 2, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
CBS
“Game On!” got its A game (OK, so it’s still really like a C game — at best) back last night, but Univision still won another Wednesday in the key adults 18-49 demo. This primetime victory makes it three weeks in a row (including one tie).
Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, but fifth in total viewers with an average of 1.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. The Spanish-language network aired a trio of telenovelas: “Te Doy La Vida,” “Amor Eterno” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos.”
NBC, CBS and Fox tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4/3. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.6 million, CBS was second with 2.8 million and Fox was fourth with 1.7 million.
For CBS, “Game On!” at 8 p.m. got a 0.6/4 and 3.3 million viewers. Repeats followed.
ABC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.8 million, Telemundo was sixth with 972,000 viewers.
For ABC, following reruns, “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” at 10 had a 0.3/2 and 1.3 million viewers.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 531,000. “The 100” at 8 got a 0.2/1 and 690,000 viewers. At 9, “Bulletproof” had a 0.1/1 and 372,000 viewers.
Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.
Here’s when 59 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.