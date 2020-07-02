Ratings: CBS’ ‘Game On!’ Returns to Form, but Univision Wins 3rd Wednesday in a Row

NBC, CBS and Fox all tie for second place

| July 2, 2020 @ 8:47 AM Last Updated: July 2, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
Game On

CBS

“Game On!” got its A game (OK, so it’s still really like a C game — at best) back last night, but Univision still won another Wednesday in the key adults 18-49 demo. This primetime victory makes it three weeks in a row (including one tie).

Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, but fifth in total viewers with an average of 1.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. The Spanish-language network aired a trio of telenovelas: “Te Doy La Vida,” “Amor Eterno” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos.”

NBC, CBS and Fox tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4/3. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.6 million, CBS was second with 2.8 million and Fox was fourth with 1.7 million.

Also Read: Ratings: 'Genetic Detective' Finale Stays Steady, ABC Settles for Another Tie With Telemundo

NBC and Fox both just aired reruns last night.

For CBS, “Game On!” at 8 p.m. got a 0.6/4 and 3.3 million viewers. Repeats followed.

ABC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.8 million, Telemundo was sixth with 972,000 viewers.

For ABC, following reruns, “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” at 10 had a 0.3/2 and 1.3 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 531,000. “The 100” at 8 got a 0.2/1 and 690,000 viewers. At 9, “Bulletproof” had a 0.1/1 and 372,000 viewers.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Room 104 HBO
  • Helter Skelter Epix
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Coroner The CW
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Love Fraud Showtime
1 of 60

Here’s when 59 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE