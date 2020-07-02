“Game On!” got its A game (OK, so it’s still really like a C game — at best) back last night, but Univision still won another Wednesday in the key adults 18-49 demo. This primetime victory makes it three weeks in a row (including one tie).

Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, but fifth in total viewers with an average of 1.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. The Spanish-language network aired a trio of telenovelas: “Te Doy La Vida,” “Amor Eterno” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos.”

NBC, CBS and Fox tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4/3. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.6 million, CBS was second with 2.8 million and Fox was fourth with 1.7 million.

NBC and Fox both just aired reruns last night.

For CBS, “Game On!” at 8 p.m. got a 0.6/4 and 3.3 million viewers. Repeats followed.

ABC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.8 million, Telemundo was sixth with 972,000 viewers.

For ABC, following reruns, “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” at 10 had a 0.3/2 and 1.3 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 531,000. “The 100” at 8 got a 0.2/1 and 690,000 viewers. At 9, “Bulletproof” had a 0.1/1 and 372,000 viewers.