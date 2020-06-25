CBS’ ‘Game On!’ Drops, Univision Tops Another Wednesday in Key Demo Ratings

Fox’s “Ultimate Tag” ticks up from last week

| June 25, 2020 @ 8:40 AM Last Updated: June 25, 2020 @ 9:02 AM
Game On

CBS

CBS’ “Game On!” had an off night on Wednesday, when Univision managed to top all of broadcast — again — in TV ratings among adults 18-49.

Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. The Spanish-language network aired a trio of telenovelas: “Te Doy La Vida,” “Amor Eterno” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos.”

NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.7 million, Fox was fifth with 1.5 million.

Also Read: The CW's 'Happy Hour' Rises From Last Week's Goose Egg to a 0.1 Rating

NBC aired all reruns of its “Chicago” shows last night.

For Fox, following a repeat, “Ultimate Tag” at 9 p.m. had a 0.4/3 and 1.6 million viewers.

ABC, CBS and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. ABC was second in total viewers with 2.64 million, CBS was third with 2.57 million viewers and Telemundo was sixth with 989,000 viewers.

Also Read: Ratings: NBC's 'Dateline Monday' Premiere Outdoes Last Week's 'Songland' Season Finale

For ABC, following an encore, a rerun of “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” at 10 p.m. got a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers.

For CBS, “Game On!” at 8 p.m. settled for a 0.4/3 and 3 million viewers. A rerun followed.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 467,000. At 8 p.m., “The 100” had a 0.1/1 and 590,000 viewers. At 9 p.m., “Bulletproof” got a 0.1/0 and 344,000 viewers.

