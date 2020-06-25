CBS’ ‘Game On!’ Drops, Univision Tops Another Wednesday in Key Demo Ratings
Fox’s “Ultimate Tag” ticks up from last week
Tony Maglio | June 25, 2020 @ 8:40 AM
Last Updated: June 25, 2020 @ 9:02 AM
CBS
CBS’ “Game On!” had an off night on Wednesday, when Univision managed to top all of broadcast — again — in TV ratings among adults 18-49.
Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. The Spanish-language network aired a trio of telenovelas: “Te Doy La Vida,” “Amor Eterno” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos.”
NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.7 million, Fox was fifth with 1.5 million.
NBC aired all reruns of its “Chicago” shows last night.
For Fox, following a repeat, “Ultimate Tag” at 9 p.m. had a 0.4/3 and 1.6 million viewers.
ABC, CBS and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. ABC was second in total viewers with 2.64 million, CBS was third with 2.57 million viewers and Telemundo was sixth with 989,000 viewers.
For ABC, following an encore, a rerun of “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” at 10 p.m. got a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers.
For CBS, “Game On!” at 8 p.m. settled for a 0.4/3 and 3 million viewers. A rerun followed.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 467,000. At 8 p.m., “The 100” had a 0.1/1 and 590,000 viewers. At 9 p.m., “Bulletproof” got a 0.1/0 and 344,000 viewers.
14 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2019-2020 Season (Photos)
Why would a low-rated show ever be renewed for another season? Well, the series could be a critical darling or might do well in demos other than the regularly reported adults 18-49 one. Such a program may be particularly cheap to produce or exist at a studio that shares an umbrella with its network.
Maybe there's a global pandemic, and shows with a cast, writing staff, production crew and existing sets are suddenly a better bet than rolling the dice on new development. Or, perhaps the show is simply on Fox.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the 14 lowest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2019-20 season that were renewed by Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last. And, yes, there are ties. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here
Fox/NBC/ABC/CBS
Series: "Magnum P.I." Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Not much to investigate here.
CBS
Series: "MacGyver" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Another CBS reboot that puts up another OK rating.
CBS
Series: "The Unicorn" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
Decent enough numbers + Walton Goggins' charm = a second season.
CBS
Series: "Bob Hearts Abishola" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 1.0
The freshman comedy gave its net as much to heart in the way of Nielsen returns as Goggins' show did.
Series: "Duncanville" Net: Fox 18-49 rating: 0.5 We're not trying to dunk on the freshman animated series when we say this demo rating is pretty darn low for a show that earned a renewal.
Fox
