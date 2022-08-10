Emmys Restructure Awards for Game Shows

The restructuring of the various Emmy Awards continues apace, with oversight of the Outstanding Game Show and Outstanding Host of a Game Show categories shifting from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences to the Television Academy.

In December, the organizations shared that categories within the respective ceremonies would be realigned, with series competing based on genre and not time slot. The move saw scripted dramas and comedies competing regardless of when they aired — save for “multi-camera, weekday daily serial, spin-off or reboot” series — with shows intended for younger audiences, specifically 15 and under, competing in the Children’s and Family races, now honored in a separate ceremony hosted by NATAS. To that end, game shows and reality competitions featuring only child contestants will compete at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

The most recent move had yet to be worked out in December, though there were hopes that the Game Show, as well as the Instructional & DIY, categories would be restructured by 2023. No news regarding potential changes to Instructional & DIY categories have yet to be announced.

Outstanding Game Show, as the new Television Academy Emmy category is called, will recognize programs with game elements which take place primarily in studio and involve mental, as opposed to physical, challenges. Programs must be self-contained or feature carryover, specifically, a winner continues to the next episode, and cannot be arced. The changes will be instituted for the 2023 Emmy season, meaning that series effected by the move will have an 18-month eligibility window, from Jan. 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023.

Similarly, Outstanding Host for a Game Show will recognize “master of ceremony” type hosts for continuing performances in a Game Show. Both categories will be awarded at either the Primetime Emmy Award or Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award ceremonies.

And fear not, fans of reality television. Measures are also being taken to prevent any confusion between the Outstanding Game Show and Outstanding Competition Program categories, with the latter being renamed Outstanding Reality Competition Program and will continue to recognize programs with reality-style, skill-based competitions.