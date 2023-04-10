California governor Gavin Newsom didn’t hold back Sunday while interviewing with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki in a wide-ranging interview in which he sniped at his Florida counterpart and potential 2024 presidential candidate, Republican governor Ron DeSantis.

Newsom also offered DeSantis some off-the-cuff advice for running against former president Donald Trump, which had the “Fox & Friends” crew scoffing Monday morning: “With the track record California has, I don’t know if I would be taking any advice from Gavin Newsom,” anchor Ashley Strohmier quipped.

In his interview on “Inside With Jen Psaki” Sunday, Newsom was asked for his thoughts on DeSantis — someone he openly expressed not being “a fan” of — particularly in light of the way the Florida governor has echoed Trump’s threatening rhetoric toward Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg during the former president’s indictment, arrest and arraignment.

.@GavinNewsom to @jrpsaki on a potential DeSantis 2024 presidential campaign: “He's gonna get rolled by Trump. Trump's just gonna roll him. Thumped. Honestly, if I were offering him political advice, I'd tell him to pack up and wait a few years.” pic.twitter.com/8EJ9uZk6Yi — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) April 9, 2023

“I thought he looked weak,” Newsom said of DeSantis, adding that “in an effort to be objective as a pundit, he just looked weak, weakness masquerading as strength.”

Then, offering advice for taking on Trump in a potential 2024 presidential bid for the Republican ticket, Newsom said DeSantis should “pack up” and wait for another year.

“He’s gonna get rolled by Trump. Trump’s just gonna roll him. Thumped,” Newsom said. “Honestly, if I were offering him political advice, I’d tell him to pack up and wait a few years, and actually do some of the hard work which actually includes governing, not just identity and culture war. Actually go back and actually start to address some of the insurance issues, start to address some of the cost issues, the cost of housing … That would be my advice. Come back as a more seasoned and capable leader with a little humility — which, by the way, he could use a little of.”

“With the track record California has, I don’t know if I would be taking any advice from Gavin Newsom, but it’s also pretty rich considering that massive sweep that DeSantis did in the governors election back in November,” Strohmier said of the California governor’s advice. She then ping-ponged to Fox News contributor Joe Concha, who argued that Newsom is sitting “infinitely lower” than DeSantis’ 60% approval rating in Florida “as far as his job in governing that Gavin Newsom just criticized him on.”

“Look, Jen Psaki is telling her audience exactly what they wanna hear and calling him a star. That’s her job at MSNBC. Here’s the facts on the records,” Concha said, listing some of the issues he sees California facing today. “If you look at Gavin Newsom’s record, he’s no Billy Idol in terms of being a rockstar. He’s a failure, and anyone sane and and sober in California will tell you that.”

