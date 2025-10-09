Gavin Newsom Slams Trump for ‘Abandoning’ LA Fire Victims by Withholding Aid: ‘Where Is the Accountability?’ | Video

California Governor Gavin Newsom didn’t mince his words when discussing the current lack of federal aid for Los Angeles fire victims, accusing President Donald Trump of not doing “a damn thing” these last nine months.

The governor called out Trump, as well as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, during a press conference Wednesday, mere hours after it was revealed that a suspect, named Jonathan Rinderknecht, was arrested in connection with the Palisades Fire from January.

While Newsom applauded the U.S. Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their work in the investigation, he made it clear he was less than thrilled with Trump and other Republican leaders.

“The President of the United States and Congress has refused to provide support to those that have been victimized by this arsonist and this devastation,” Newsom told press. “Thirty-nine billion dollars — for months and months and months — and the President of the United States has said nothing. The Speaker of the House has said he’s not interested in helping the American people that were devastated, lives torn asunder here in Los Angeles.”

He continued: “Where is the accountability, in that respect? Where’s the spirit that defines the best of this country, to be here for fellow Americans at the time of recovery and uncertainty. It’s been months. Not a peep from the President of the United States. Not a word from Speaker Johnson … They haven’t done a damn thing.”

Newsom issued an equally scathing message on X, where he accused the president of “abandoning Americans while building ballrooms and decorating his office gold.”

He concluded, “It’s disgusting and disqualifying.”

However, Newsom failed to mention how the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers both assisted in different phases of the fire aftermath, specifically in regards to the removal of hazardous materials from the scorched earth.

It's been over 9 months since the LA fires.



We have asked for federal disaster aid for months now.



Not a dollar from Trump.



He is abandoning Americans while building ballrooms and decorating his office gold.



It’s disgusting and disqualifying. pic.twitter.com/4K4ly14p7u — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 9, 2025

Additionally, back in March, Newsom shared that aid from the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency exceeded $2 billion.

“This federal disaster aid brings much-needed relief for impacted homeowners, renters, businesses grappling with loss and damage,” Newsom wrote at the time. “California is grateful to President Trump and our federal partners for making this recovery a priority.”

Rather, Newsom was seemingly referring to the near $40 billion he requested from Congress earlier this year. The sum was set to address a number of post-fire issues, including unemployment assistance, housing fixes and even wildfire prevention tactics.