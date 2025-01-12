Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video

Gavin Newsom said he has called Donald Trump to discuss the wildfires emergency, but still hasn’t heard back from the President-elect.

Newsom sent a letter Friday urging Trump – who has been starkly critical of the governor’s policies and response since the outbreak last week – asking for him to lay down arms and come see the devastation for himself. A Fox LA reporter speaking with Newsom Saturday asked how that conversation was going.

“I’d like the President of the United States, at least the President-elect, to come and visit the people out here whose lives have been completely torn apart,” Newsom said. “I want them to visit and understand the magnitude of the scope of what happened to the American people that happen to reside here in California. And it’s with an open hand, not a closed fist. I’m not interested in politicizing an event like this. I don’t like the venality of it. I don’t like the inhumanity of that. I would like people to focus on a collaboration between the executive in Washington, D.C., and in the state of California to help rebuild a community that’s been completely ravaged.”

The reporter asked point-blank whether the two had spoken.

“No,” Newsom replied. “I just reached out to [Trump]. We invited him to come here. I worked very well, as you know … as it relates to the Woolsey Fire and the Camp Fire, when we first met, ironically. We worked very well during COVID. And so that’s my intention; it’s been from day one. We’ve said 100 times: open hand, not a closed fist.”

Watch the entire exchange in the video below:

NEWS: @GavinNewsom invited @realDonaldTrump to tour fire damage in CA with him.@CAgovernor tells me the President-elect hasn't returned his calls.



Newsom worries Trump will try to cut CA's federal disaster funding.



"We should be concerned. It's obvious to anyone."



Watch… pic.twitter.com/SDQRqH4PdB — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) January 11, 2025

Newsom has been in regular communication, however, with Joe Biden.

“Talking about the current President of the United States on everything — without asking for anything in return, without leveraging anything, with decency and respect to the people here in this community and to the American people. And I think in the spirit of this country,” Newsom said.

The reporter asked Newsom whether he was concerned that Trump might un-do Biden’s commitment to fund relief efforts with federal money.

“Well, you should be. We all should be,” Newsom said. “If past is prologue, so let’s do everything in our power to avoid that. I mean, the idea that you had to ask that question and I’m giving you a straight answer — and the answer is we should be concerned. It’s obvious to anyone. So that’s why we want to come out here, do the right thing.”