Gavin Newsom Files Emergency Motion to Block Trump’s ‘Unlawful Militarization’ of LA

Gavin Newsom filed a temporary restraining order on Tuesday to block President Trump from dispatching National Guard and U.S. Marine troops to patrol Los Angeles amid the ongoing ICE protests.

The motion, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and obtained by TheWrap, seeks “to preserve (in part) the status quo by temporarily enjoining Defendants from ordering or deploying the activeduty members of the military and federalized National Guard soldiers to patrol communities or otherwise engage in general law enforcement activities beyond the immediate vicinity of federal buildings or other federal real property,”

“The federal government is now turning the military against American citizens. Sending trained warfighters onto the streets is unprecedented and threatens the very core of our democracy,” Newsom said in a statement. “Donald Trump is behaving like a tyrant, not a President. We ask the court to immediately block these unlawful actions.”

The protests against the Trump administration’s federal arrests of undocumented individuals began Friday and continued through the weekend – sparking in intensity after the president sent National Guard and U.S. Marine troops into the city. Trump’s decision to deploy marked the first time a president sent the National Guard to a state without a request from that state’s governor since the 1960s. Protestors and officers clashed off and on all weekend, with most of the intensity coming Sunday.

More to come…