Gavin Newsom to Debate Ron DeSantis on Fox News in November

Florida governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis will debate California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Fox News on Nov. 30 in a “red state vs. blue state” event.

The debate will take place in Georgia at a location that has yet to be determined. Fox News host Sean Hannity will moderate the 90-minute debate between the two governors, according to the network.

“I’m looking forward to providing viewers with an informative debate about the everyday issues and governing philosophies that impact the lives of every American,” Hannity said in a statement.

Newsom first challenged DeSantis to a debate last year. The event between the two governors started coming into focus last month when both Newsom and DeSantis agreed to participate in the event, but plans for the debate were stalled over whether a live audience would be included, which seems to have been sorted out.

Fox News is presenting the debate as “Red State vs. Blue State,” in an effort to highlight the differences in governance between the two politicians.

DeSantis will also be participating in the second Republican presidential primary debate this Wednesday, hosted by Fox Business.

Fox News hosted the first debate of the GOP primary cycle in August, which DeSantis also participated in. Notably, Trump snubbed the first debate and has indicated he will do the same for the second. Trump has had issues with Fox News as it has given more attention to his rival DeSantis.