Gavin Newsom Joins Trump AI Meme War With Videos About JD Vance and Couches

Gavin Newsom is fighting fire with fire in a new AI-generated meme war against Donald Trump.

The California governor posted a new AI video Wednesday following two days in a row of Trump posting his own videos targeting Jakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer. Newsom’s video mocked Vice President JD Vance and his “beloved couch.”

“Hello and welcome to my show, ‘A History of Couches,’” a deepfake version of Vance said. “I’m your host, JD Vance, and we’ve got a special episode for you today. Some artifacts shape nations, others shape desires, few shape both. The Chesterfield Couch is one of them. Commissioned by Lord Philip Stanhope, the fourth Earl of Chesterfield, this sofa was designed for posture, elegance, and control. Deep button tufting, rolled arms, a back and sides of equal height.’”

Newsom’s office captioned the video, “POOR JD! HIS SWEET BELOVED COUCH NOW COSTS MORE WITH THE TARIFFS!”

POOR JD! HIS SWEET BELOVED COUCH NOW COSTS MORE WITH THE TARIFFS! pic.twitter.com/dNvISJcSPq — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 30, 2025

On Monday, Trump posted a video to his Truth Social account of a deepfake Jeffries in a sombrero standing beside Senate Minority Leader Schumer as he said, “If we give all these illegal aliens health care, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us.”

Jeffries stood alongside House Democrats outside the Capitol on Tuesday, hours before the government shutdown, and condemned the footage.

“Mr. President, the next time you have something to say about me, don’t cop out through a racist and fake AI video,” Jeffries said. “When I’m back in the Oval Office, say it to my face.”