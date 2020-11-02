Gavin Purcell is exiting as “Tonight Show” showrunner. He will be replaced by Jamie Granet-Bederman, who is bringing back former head writer Nedaa Sweiss to be co-showrunner.

Purcell will return to his development deal at Universal Television — the one he had in place when he joined “The Tonight Show” — where he will work across a broad spectrum of genres, according to NBC.

Granet-Bederman has worked with Fallon for 11 years now, which dates back to his “Late Night” days. Sweiss, who served as head writer for “Tonight Show” from last year until February, will only be co-showrunner through the end of the year to help Granet-Bederman shape the show’s creative. Sweiss has sitcoms in development at ABC and CBS.

Purcell came back to “The Tonight Show” last year as interim showrunner after Jim Bell’s departure. Purcell helped get Fallon’s “Tonight Show” off the ground as a writer and producer, and was with him during his “Late Night” tenure as well. During Purcell’s second tenure, he helped keep the show on the air amid the coronavirus pandemic that forced Fallon, and all other studio shows, to produce and broadcast episodes from their homes. Purcell also spearheaded the show’s return to its 30 Rockafeller Center studio in the summer.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Granet-Bederman, Sweiss Gerard Bradford. “The Tonight Show” tapes from Studio 6A in 30 Rockefeller Center.