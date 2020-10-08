Go Pro Today

Gay Hollywood: 43 Out and Proud LGBT Stars (Photos)

From actress Jane Lynch to actor Zachary Quinto to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars who serve as inspirations for Pride Month

Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres, talk show host, actress and comedian
jodie foster
Jodie Foster, Oscar-winning actress and director
Zachary Quinto
Zachary Quinto, actor and producer ("Star Trek")
Neil Patrick Harris the matrix
Neil Patrick Harris, former "How I Met Your Mother" actor
Robin Roberts
Robin Roberts, "Good Morning America" anchor
The Weakest Link - Season 1
Jane Lynch, former "Glee" actress and "Hollywood Game Night" host
jim parsons
Jim Parsons, Emmy-winning actor in  "The Big Bang Theory"
raven symone
Raven-Symoné, former "That's So Raven" star
guillermo diaz
Guillermo Diaz, actor ("Scandal")
EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live at the Barker Hangar - Red Carpet - Maria Bello
Maria Bello, "Prisoners" actress
sarah paulson
Sarah Paulson, star of "American Horror Story"
Matt Bomer
Matt Bomer, actor ("White Collar," "American Horror Story")
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon, former "Sex and the City" actress
Kristen Stewart Marvel
Kristen Stewart, actress ("Twilight" series)
Holland Taylor
Holland Taylor, former "Two and a Half Men" actress
adam lambert american idol
Adam Lambert, singer and "American Idol" alum
Elton John
Elton John, singer
Sara Gilbert
Sara Gilbert, actress and producer of "The Conners"
Cheyenne Jackson
Cheyenne Jackson, actor ("30 Rock," "American Horror Story")
colton haynes
Colton Haynes, actor ("Teen Wolf," "Arrow")
Ellen Page Sundance
Ellen Page, actress ("X-Men," "Juno")
Ben Whishaw (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Ben Whishaw, actor ("Spectre")
Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes, actress and comedian
Wentworth Miller, "Prison Break" star
Rosie O'Donnell, actress and former talk show host
Portia de Rossi on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Portia De Rossi, actress ("Scandal," "Arrested Development")
Ricky Martin, singer
Lily Tomlin
Lily Tomlin, comedian and actress ("Grace & Frankie")
sam smith oscars
Sam Smith, Oscar-winning singer and songwriter
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Modern Family" actor
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox, "Orange Is the New Black" star
Meredith Baxter, "Family Ties" actress
Barry Manilow and Garry Kief
Barry Manilow, singer
Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg, actress ("Everything Everything")
Darren Young, WWE superstar
daniela vega
Daniela Vega, actress ("A Fantastic Woman")
George Takei
George Takei, former "Star Trek" actor
ezra miller the flash
Ezra Miller, "Justice League" actor
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 16: Trainer Jillian Michaels attends Kickball For A Home - Celebrity Challenge presented by Dave Thomas Foundation For Adoption at USC on August 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption)
Jillian Michaels, "The Biggest Loser" coach
Sir Ian McKellen Beauty and the Beast
Ian McKellen, actor in "The Lord of the Rings" and "X-Men" franchises
Act of God Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes, actor in "Will and Grace"
Taylor Schilling Orange Is the New Black LBGTQ
Taylor Schilling, "Orange Is the New Black" actress
Nikki Blonsky Hairspray LBGTQ
Nikki Blonsky, actress in "Hairspray"