Gay Hollywood: 41 Out and Proud LGBT Stars (Photos)

Robin Roberts, "Good Morning America" anchor
Jane Lynch
, former "Glee" actress and "Hollywood Game Night" host
Jim Parsons
, Emmy-winning actor in "The Big Bang Theory"
Raven-Symoné, former "That's So Raven" star
Matt Bomer
, actor ("White Collar," "American Horror Story")
Kristen Stewart, actress ("Twilight" series)
Holland Taylor, former "Two and a Half Men" actress
Adam Lambert, singer and "American Idol" alum
Colton Haynes, actor ("Teen Wolf," "Arrow")
Sam Smith, Oscar-winning singer and songwriter
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Modern Family" actor
Laverne Cox, "Orange Is the New Black" star
Meredith Baxter, "Family Ties" actress
Amandla Stenberg, actress ("Everything Everything")
Darren Young, WWE superstar
Daniela Vega, actress ("A Fantastic Woman")
George Takei, former "Star Trek" actor
Ezra Miller, "Justice League" actor
Jillian Michaels, "The Biggest Loser" coach
Ian McKellen, actor in "The Lord of the Rings" and "X-Men" franchises
Sean Hayes, actor in "Will and Grace"