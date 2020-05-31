Gay Pride Month: The TV Shows, Movies and Performances to Check Out

June is Gay Pride Month, and with most of the country under restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most major Pride events are canceled. Thankfully, there’s plenty of entertaining and informative LGBTQ content to fill the entire month (and a few starting in May).

From questioning teens to talented queens, check out TheWrap’s list of Gay Pride Month programming below:

Television

“Legendary” (Premieres May 27 on HBO Max)

Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka “houses”) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve “legendary” status.

Eight diverse “houses” will compete in nine balls for a $100,000 prize every Thursday. Judges include Jameela Jamil, Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach and Leiomy Maldonado.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Premieres Friday, June 5th on VH1)

10 of the top queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will return for a second (or third, in the case of Alexis Mateo and Jujubee) shot at the crown. This year’s “All-Stars” has a brand new twist: RuPaul will only select one winner from the challenge, who will go forth and lip-sync against a “mysterious lip-sync assassin” — former stand-out queens. If the All-Star prevails, she wins $10,000 and the power to send a competitor home. If the assassin wins, the bottom queen picked from a secret group vote goes packing and the prize money rolls over. This should make for some very interesting dynamics. Ricky Martin will serve as the guest judge in the premiere episode.

“Love Victor” (Premieres Friday, June 19 on Hulu)

Hulu’s “Love, Simon” follow-up series is set in the world of the 2018 film. A young adult dramedy follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery who reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

“Prideland” (Premieres 9 p.m. Friday, June 12 on PBS and May 26 on PBS Voices YouTube)

Host and actor Dyllón Burnside will explore LGBTQ+ Identity in the U.S. South in this one-hour special. The television special is a companion to the six-episode, short-form series will launch on PBS Voices, a new documentary-focused YouTube Channel by PBS Digital Studios, beginning Thursday, May 26 with Burnside’s own personal story.

“Welcome to Chechnya” (Premieres June 30 on HBO)

In this searing documentary, Academy Award-nominated director David France (How To Survive A Plague) brings us a terrifying real-life thriller that shadows a group of brave activists risking their lives to confront the ongoing anti-LGBTQ persecution in the repressive and closed Russian republic of Chechnya. Read TheWrap’s review here.

“Wynonna Earp” #WayHaught Wednesdays (Wednesdays in June on SYFY)

Ahead of the Season 4 “Wynonna Earp” premiere this summer, catch-up on the fem/ship between Waverly Earp and Nicole Haught, better known as #WayHaught.

The network is also doing #TBT Marathons of “Xena: Warrior Princess” on Thursday mornings with stars Lucy Lawless (Xena) and Renee O’Connor (Gabrielle) discussing representation. SYFY FANGRRLS’ Strong Female Characters Podcast will have new episodes focusing around LGBTQ+ characters and daily pride-centric articles.

Sister network USA will air a “Law & Order: SVU” marathon with impactful LGBTQ+ episodes hosted by out actor BD Wong on June 7. And all month long, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell) and Eric Stonestreet (Cam) loving and hilarious on-screen relationship will be featured on “Modern Family.”

SYFY and USA have partnered with GLAAD during Pride Month to highlight LBGTQ+ visibility on-screen through these programs, virtual and social campaigns, public service announcements and more.

Movies

“Out” (Available now on Disney+)

This short film written and directed by Steven Clay Hunter follows a man who is about to move to the city with his boyfriend but is hesitant to come out to his parents that he’s gay. But in a magical twist brought about by a dog and a cat that soar out of a rainbow, the man briefly swaps bodies with his dog, and he rushes to hide evidence of his relationship before his parents discover his sexuality. The 10-minute short is available on Disney+ now.

“For They Know Not What They Do” (Premieres June 12 in virtual cinemas)

From critically-acclaimed director/producer Daniel Karslake (the 2007 Oscar-shortlisted documentary, “For the Bible Tells Me So”) comes a powerful exploration of the intersection of religion, sexual orientation and gender identity in America. The documentary spotlights the heartfelt, personal journeys of four families of faith with LGBTQ children.

Music

“Outloud: Raising Voices” Concert Series (Premiering May 26 on Facebook)

“OUTLOUD: Raising Voices” is a 10-episode, five-week concert series highlighting and elevating a diverse lineup of queer and allied talent. The series will be premiere on May 26 with out Grey’s Anatomy” star Jake Borelli hosting and Betty Who headlining. Episodes will air exclusively on the LGBTQ Facebook page (as well as OUTLOUD and JJ|LA) twice weekly on Tuesdays and Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

PickAThon #AConcertADay (Ongoing Concert Series on YouTube)

Queer and gender-fluid artist Ezra Furman performs in concert on May 26. Other artists performing late May in support of The Recording Academy’s MusiCares include Shovels & Rope, Viagra Boys and more. Check out the PickAThon page for the upcoming performances.

Livestreams with The Boot (Ongoing Concert Series on Facebook)

Artist Jake Blount will perform Black Appalachian music on Thursday, May 28 at 12 p.m CDT. Check out his performance here.

Stage

“The Nance” (Premieres Friday, June 12 on Lincoln Center on Demand)

Tony Award-winner Nathan Lane stars in Douglas Carter Beane’s dark comedy as Chauncey Miles, who faces a changing world and his own self-loathing. The play paints the portrait of a homosexual man, living and working in the secretive and dangerous gay world of 1930s New York, whose outrageous antics on the burlesque stage stand in marked contrast to his offstage life. The play will stream at 8:00 p.m. ET on June 12.