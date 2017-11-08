At least one person is standing up for Kevin Spacey after numerous allegations of sexual harassment against the actor.

“I would like to talk to Kevin Spacey,” veteran journalist and author Gay Talese told Vanity Fair on Tuesday. “I feel so sad, and I hate that actor that ruined this guy’s career. So, OK, it happened 10 years ago … Jesus, suck it up once in a while!”

“I would like to ask [Spacey] how it feels to lose a lifetime of success and hard work all because of 10 minutes of indiscretion 10 years or more ago,” the USC visiting professor continued. “You know something, all of us in this room at one time or another did something we’re ashamed of. The Dalai Lama has done something he’s ashamed of. The Dalai Lama should confess … put that in your magazine!”

Spacey was first accused by actor Anthony Rapp of making inappropriate sexual advances towards him when Rapp was only 14 years old. Since Rapp’s accusation, several more accusers have come forward, from people that worked with Spacey on the set of “House of Cards” to those that worked with him at London’s Old Vic Theatre.

In the wake of the allegations, Netflix has cut ties with the actor, and the streaming behemoth announced that Season 6 will be the last for the popular drama “House of Cards.”

Talese came under fire last year for comments that he didn’t find any inspiring female authors in his generation.