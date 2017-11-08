At least one person is standing up for Kevin Spacey after numerous allegations of sexual harassment against the actor.
“I would like to talk to Kevin Spacey,” veteran journalist and author Gay Talese told Vanity Fair on Tuesday. “I feel so sad, and I hate that actor that ruined this guy’s career. So, OK, it happened 10 years ago … Jesus, suck it up once in a while!”
“I would like to ask [Spacey] how it feels to lose a lifetime of success and hard work all because of 10 minutes of indiscretion 10 years or more ago,” the USC visiting professor continued. “You know something, all of us in this room at one time or another did something we’re ashamed of. The Dalai Lama has done something he’s ashamed of. The Dalai Lama should confess … put that in your magazine!”
Spacey was first accused by actor Anthony Rapp of making inappropriate sexual advances towards him when Rapp was only 14 years old. Since Rapp’s accusation, several more accusers have come forward, from people that worked with Spacey on the set of “House of Cards” to those that worked with him at London’s Old Vic Theatre.
In the wake of the allegations, Netflix has cut ties with the actor, and the streaming behemoth announced that Season 6 will be the last for the popular drama “House of Cards.”
Is CAA's Emmy Celebration the New Vanity Fair Oscar Party? (Photos)
As the captains of entertainment, sports, politics and fashion converge at Bouchon in Beverly Hills before the Emmy Awards, CAA is the straw that stirs the drink. With "Big Little Lies" scoring big in nominations, leads Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern favored heavily into the social equation.
Alex Berliner/AB Images
Andy Cohen, horror tycoon Jason Blum and Seth Meyers
For Tom Ford (with Stanley Tucci), fashion week is every week.
Alex Berliner/AB Images
Matthew DelPiano, Kevin Huvane, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
Alex Berliner/AB Images
The happy couple: Emmy Rossum and her husband Sam Esmail, who created "Mr. Robot"
Alex Berliner/AB Images
Robin Tunney and Shiri Appleby
Alex Berliner/AB Images
Dame Helen Mirren and Geoffrey Rush. (Mirren is one of only three actresses to win a Golden Globe, an Oscar and an Emmy in the same year.)
Alex Berliner/AB Images
On the way to milestone wins for "The Handmaid's Tale," Alexis Bledel hung out with one of the party hosts, Adam Berkowitz.
Alex Berliner/AB Images
Here comes the "Big Little Lies" gang -- Laura Dern, David E. Kelley and Reese Witherspoon -- and Ava DuVernay.
Alex Berliner/AB Images
Don't forget to eat. It's a misdemeanor to skip the eats at Bouchon. "Atlanta" star Brian Tyree Henry powered up. Later on Friday, his table at the EW party had all the social gravity, with Sterling K.Brown coming by to hang poolside.
Alex Berliner/AB Images
Max Winkler and Zoey Deutch know the rules
Alex Berliner/AB Images
Reese Witherspoon greets the chef, Thomas Keller
Alex Berliner/AB Images
CAA's Richard Lovett, Dern, Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth
Alex Berliner/AB Images
Adam Sanderson and Discovery/Animal Planet/Science Channel chief Rich Ross
Alex Berliner/AB Images
Cohen, Bob Greenblatt and Bryan Lourd
Alex Berliner/AB Images
A lot of cable business could flow between this group: Bryan Lourd, Bonnie Hammer and Adam Berkowitz.
Alex Berliner/AB Images
Garcia, Huvane and Jerry Bruckheimer, who could win another Emmy for "The Amazing Race" on Sunday night.
Alex Berliner/AB Images
Always a bon vivant, Common made the scene.
Alex Berliner/AB Images
Dern and Kevin Bacon
Alex Berliner/AB Images
Geoffrey Rush is nominated for Lead Actor in a limited series for "Genius" and, by all photographic accounts, looks like he had a blast at the soiree.
Alex Berliner/AB Images
When the "Star Wars," "Star Trek," "Family Guy" and "Ted" universes collide, you get J.J. Abrams and Seth MacFarlane. Pray for a collaboration.
As the captains of entertainment, sports, politics and fashion converge in Beverly Hills before the Emmy Awards, CAA is the straw that stirs the drink
As the captains of entertainment, sports, politics and fashion converge at Bouchon in Beverly Hills before the Emmy Awards, CAA is the straw that stirs the drink. With "Big Little Lies" scoring big in nominations, leads Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern favored heavily into the social equation.